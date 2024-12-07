Over 14,000 aspirants, only 1,220 posts: Rajasthan medical students decry broken promises

The All Rajasthan MBBS Doctors Association (ARMDA), led by its President, Dr Vinod Sharma, is intensifying its demand for an increase in the number of Medical Officer posts in the upcoming recruitment. This issue has stirred unrest among medical graduates and students, as over 14,000 applications have been filed for a mere 1,220 available posts, a figure far below the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s pre-election promise of 15,000 posts.

“The current state of healthcare in Rajasthan is dire,” remarked Dr Sharma, “Colleges and hospitals are increasing, but the number of doctors is dwindling. Villages lack medical professionals, forcing people to travel to cities even for minor health issues.”

Dr Sharma criticised the government for not keeping its promises, stating that the 1,220 vacancies announced are grossly insufficient. He pointed to the past recruitment in 2022, where the then Congress-led Gehlot government increased the posts from 800 to 1,765 following similar demands. “We need at least 2,000 posts this time. If the government claims it will eventually meet the 15,000 target, why not start by increasing the current vacancies significantly? It’s impractical to believe such numbers can be achieved with sporadic recruitment drives,” he added.

Dr Sharma also highlighted the issue of vacancies left unfilled in previous drives, especially due to candidates opting for NEET-PG (please give full form) after being recruited as Medical Officers. This results in certain posts remaining vacant for years. “We need a system of regular recruitments with fair and transparent examinations to ensure equal opportunities for students and avoid issues like paper leaks and cheating,” he emphasised.

Mounting pressure on the government

Dr Sharma revealed that ARMDA has met with multiple officials, including the Health Minister, who assured them that the number of posts would be increased. However, no action has been taken so far. “We even met former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who supported such demands in the past. If the current government continues to ignore us, we will organise a massive rally in Jaipur within the next week,” he warned, urging the authorities to address the concerns of medical students and graduates.

Students voice concerns

Amidst this uncertainty, medical students and aspirants are grappling with anxiety and frustration over their futures.

Dr Nirmal Yadav, a student from Government Medical College, Kota, expressed his concerns, saying, “We are stuck in a cycle of confusion — from NEET-PG counselling delays to recruitment irregularities. We are left with no clarity about our careers. When will we study if we are constantly protesting?”

Dr Ashish Poonia from Government Medical College, Jodhpur, highlighted the financial and mental toll on students. “Living away from home for coaching and preparation is expensive. Frequent cancellations and changes in the process add to the burden, especially for students from middle-class or rural backgrounds. For many of us, these government posts are a stepping stone to support our families and save for further studies,” he explained.

Both students echoed the demand for more posts, emphasising the impact it would have on Rajasthan’s healthcare system. “It’s not just about jobs,” Dr Poonia noted, “It’s about ensuring that every village in the state has access to a qualified doctor. The government’s decisions today will shape the future of healthcare in Rajasthan.”

The road ahead

With students feeling disillusioned by unfulfilled promises and lack of transparency, the ball is now in the government’s court. The ARMDA and students alike are calling for immediate action to address both the healthcare infrastructure and the career opportunities for medical graduates.

“This is a fight for fairness and for the health of our state,” concluded Dr Sharma. “If the government fails to act, we are prepared to take our demands to the streets.”