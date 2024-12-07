MP P Wilson to address press meet on violations of reservation policy at IITs, IIMs on December 9

The All India Other Backward Classes (OBC) Students’ Association (AIOBCSA) has scheduled a press conference, on Monday, December 9, at the Press Club in New Delhi to address concerns over the alleged violations of the Reservation Policy in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), including prestigious institutions like Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), and Central Universities.

The press conference, set to begin at 1 pm on Monday, December 9, will be led by Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), P Wilson.

A recent response to a Right to Information (RTI) request filed by Gowd Kiran Kumar, National President of the All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA), has revealed troubling data about faculty representation in top institutions. According to the findings, over 90 per cent of faculty positions at two IITs and three IIMs are occupied by individuals from the General category. In another six IITs and four IIMs, the proportion of General category faculty ranges from 80 to 90 per cent.

The association also recently staged a protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park, accusing IIM Bangalore of violating reservation norms and engaging in caste-based discrimination. However, IIM Bangalore has denied these allegations.

Moreover, Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar, recently informed that as many as 13,626 students from the reserved categories have dropped out of central universities, IITs and IIMs in the last five years.