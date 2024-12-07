Madhya Pradesh: Class XII student shoots and kills school principal

A 17-year-old shot his school principal in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, December 6. The suspect, a Class XII student, followed the teacher into the washroom and shot him in the head at point-blank range, say police.

As per a report by the Times of India, the motive for the murder hasn't been established yet.

It is being reported that after shooting the principal inside the school washroom, the suspect walked into the principal's office, took his scooter keys, and drove off. He was caught near the Uttar Pradesh border in the evening.

The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Surendra Kumar Saxena. As described by the teachers in the school, Saxena was a 'kind man', who often went the extra mile for his students and had no known disputes, added TOI.

According to sources, the shooter had previously been warned by principal Saxena for undisciplined behaviour. Saxena had even contacted the student's father multiple times to address the issue.

On Friday, the principal yet again cautioned the boy that he would face action.

After killing the principal, he fled towards the UP border, barely 30 km away, but was chased down and detained. He was found still armed with the pistol, said police. One of the priorities is to find out how a schoolboy managed to procure a pistol.