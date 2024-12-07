Engineering student's mobile number modified in Amaran scenes: Raaj Kamal Films in Madras HC

The producers of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Amaran movie on Friday December 6, informed the Madras High Court (HC) that the scenes depicting the mobile number of an engineering student were modified and a fresh certificate from the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) was received.

The submission was made by senior counsel Aravindh Pandian, appearing for Raaj Kamal Films International before Justice S Sounthar, when the petition filed by the student VV Vaageesan came up for hearing, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

He also informed the court that the mobile number displayed in the movie was also blurred. However, the counsel for the petitioner, stated that he has still been getting calls and pressed for a direction to the respondents to file counter-affidavits.

The judge observed that the petitioner had sought cancellation of the CBFC certification and now the producers obtained a fresh certification and the objectionable contents were also removed.

Directing the respondents, including CBFC, Raajkamal International and director Rajkumar Periyasamy, to file counter-affidavits, the judge adjourned the case to December 20.

The petitioner had alleged that the display of his mobile number on a crumpled piece of paper thrown by heroine Sai Pallavi has led to the pouring of thousands of calls to him resulting in mental agony, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

He sought the court to issue directions to the Raajkamal Films International and director Rajkumar Periyasamy to pay compensation of Rs 1 crore and 10 lakh for invading into his personal life and infringing upon right to privacy and restrain them from broadcasting the movie through the OTT platforms.