BPSC dismisses rumours about normalisation process, confirms exam will be held in one shift

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has dismissed rumours circulating on social media regarding the implementation of a normalisation process for the upcoming 70th Combined Preliminary Examination, scheduled for December 13, 2024.

The commission clarified that the exam will be held in a single shift without the use of normalisation, said a report by NDTV.

In an official statement, the BPSC expressed concern over the spread of false information, calling it a deliberate attempt to mislead candidates.

"The Commission has neither proposed nor planned to adopt normalization for this examination. These baseless rumors appear to be a tactic by some coaching centers and self-styled student leaders," the statement read.

The BPSC further emphasised that its advertisement for the exam, published on September 23, 2024, made no mention of normalisation, and no official communication has been issued regarding any change in the exam format. The examination will take place from 12.00 pm to 2.00 pm as previously scheduled, with no alterations to the process.

Reaffirming its commitment to conducting fair exams, the BPSC outlined the steps it has taken to ensure transparency and prevent malpractice.

"To uphold the integrity of the examination process, we have introduced various corrective measures over time, including the use of multiset question papers. For this exam, one set from the prepared multiset will be used," the statement noted.

The application process for the 70th Preliminary Examination began on September 28, 2024, and was initially scheduled to close on October 18, 2024. However, due to requests from candidates, the deadline was extended to November 4, 2024.

The BPSC urged candidates to focus on their preparations and avoid being distracted by false rumours.