AIIMS RDA to withdraw rural services if FIR is not lodged regarding attack on intern doctor at PHC Chhainsa

On December 6, the Resident Doctors Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi wrote to the director of the institute, demanding immediate intervention into the incident of physical assault on an on-duty intern doctor on December 5, 2025, at Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) Chhainsa. PHC Chhainsa.
The PHC is operated under the Comprehensive Rural Health Services Project (CRHSP), Ballabgarh, which is managed by the Centre for Community Medicine (CCM), AIIMS New Delhi.
The letter revealed that during the emergency management of a critical stroke patient, two junior residents (JR) on duty initiated CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation).
"The intern outside the dressing room was making arrangements for an ambulance, and the referral card was physically assaulted by the patient's attendant (his son) and was threatened, stating he would "finish each one of the doctors present at the site" if anything happened to his father," the letter added.
This attack and the traumatic incident have again raised serious concerns about the safety of healthcare professionals at work.
Demands disregarded
Although the patient was referred to an ambulance, the disappointing experience highlights the lack of security at PHC. Further, the letter revealed that their demands of lodging an institutional FIR and initiating legal action were disregarded.
This profoundly disheartened and upset the healthcare professionals who are risking their lives to perform duties.
"This morning (December 6), an emergency meeting was convened with the Chief Security Officer (CSO), the village sarpanch, the local SHO, and faculty members from CCM in the presence of residents and interns. Unfortunately, the demands for lodging an institutional FIR and initiating immediate legal action were disregarded. Instead, a compromise was imposed, and misleading information was provided that an FIR had been registered," the letter read.
"Upon verification, it was revealed that only a complaint had been filed, with no FIR lodged, reflecting the administration’s apathetic attitude toward the safety of healthcare professionals. It is important to recall the precedent set during the 11-day nationwide protest calling for the Central Protection Act (CPA) for Doctors," the letter added.
Pointing out that the Director of AIIMS, as a member of the National Task Force on the Central Protection Act (CPA) for doctors, is well aware of the critical need for security measures, the letter added, "This incident, occurring under the aegis of AIIMS, is not only deeply troubling but also demands immediate and decisive action to uphold the integrity of the institution and protect its healthcare workers."
Demands of RDA
Condemning the inaction of the administration, the RDA put forth these demands:
1. Immediate registration of an institutional FIR within 12 hours from 9.00 pm December 6, under the Haryana Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2009, and initiation of strict legal action against the perpetrator.
2. A comprehensive security plan for PHCs and peripheral health centres, ensuring the safety of residents and interns on duty.
Failing to do so, the RDA would be left with no alternatives but to stage a protest.
"Failure to act promptly will leave RDA AIIMS with no choice but to withdraw rural services and initiate a protest against this lack of concern and action from the administration," the letter said.