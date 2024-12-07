AIIMS RDA to withdraw rural services if FIR is not lodged regarding attack on intern doctor at PHC Chhainsa

Demands disregarded

Although the patient was referred to an ambulance, the disappointing experience highlights the lack of security at PHC. Further, the letter revealed that their demands of lodging an institutional FIR and initiating legal action were disregarded.

This profoundly disheartened and upset the healthcare professionals who are risking their lives to perform duties.

"This morning (December 6), an emergency meeting was convened with the Chief Security Officer (CSO), the village sarpanch, the local SHO, and faculty members from CCM in the presence of residents and interns. Unfortunately, the demands for lodging an institutional FIR and initiating immediate legal action were disregarded. Instead, a compromise was imposed, and misleading information was provided that an FIR had been registered," the letter read.

"Upon verification, it was revealed that only a complaint had been filed, with no FIR lodged, reflecting the administration’s apathetic attitude toward the safety of healthcare professionals. It is important to recall the precedent set during the 11-day nationwide protest calling for the Central Protection Act (CPA) for Doctors," the letter added.

Pointing out that the Director of AIIMS, as a member of the National Task Force on the Central Protection Act (CPA) for doctors, is well aware of the critical need for security measures, the letter added, "This incident, occurring under the aegis of AIIMS, is not only deeply troubling but also demands immediate and decisive action to uphold the integrity of the institution and protect its healthcare workers."