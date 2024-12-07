Academic aspirations in crisis: NFOBC fellowship stipend delays leave scholars struggling

The academic aspirations of hundreds of scholars under the National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC) are seemingly under threat due to persistent delays in stipend disbursals. The All India Research Scholars’ Association (AIRSA) has raised the alarm, calling for immediate intervention from the government to address this ongoing crisis.
In a formal letter sent to the Secretary of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment yesterday, December 6, AIRSA outlined the challenges faced by scholars, including financial instability, academic setbacks, and mental health strain.
The letter also proposed key measures to resolve these issues, such as increasing budget allocations, improving communication transparency, and creating a grievance redressal mechanism.
The NFOBC scheme was launched in the 2014-15 academic year to support Other Backward Classes (OBC) students pursuing Master of Philosophy (MPhil) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees.
The program allocates 1,000 slots annually, with 750 designated for University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test Junior Research Fellowship (UGC-NET JRF) candidates, and 250 for University Grants Commission - Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test Junior Research Fellowship (UGC-CSIR NET JRF) candidates.
In 2023, the JRF monthly stipend was increased from Rs 31,000 to Rs 37,000, while the SRF stipend rose from Rs 35,000 to Rs 42,000. Furthermore, Research Associate 1 fellows now receive Rs 58,000, Research Associate 2 fellows Rs 61,000, and Research Associate 3 fellows Rs 67,000.
One of the most pressing concerns AIRSA raises is the delay in fellowship payments that has lasted nearly six months, affecting a significant number of scholars across the country.
“The most recent update we received, based on information obtained through an RTI (Right To Information) request, indicates that delays in fellowship payments have persisted since June 2024,” said Bipin Tiwari, General Secretary of AIRSA, before adding, “While some funds were disbursed to specific schemes in October 2024, a comprehensive resolution for all pending payments has yet to be provided. The lack of clear timelines from the ministry remains a critical concern.”
Another issue highlighted is the allegedly inconsistent treatment of different fellowship programmes. While fellowships like the National Fellowship for Scheduled Castes (NFSC) continue to be disbursed on time, the NFOBC fellowship has faced repeated delays, creating a sense of inequality among scholars.
The prolonged delays have left many scholars struggling to meet basic expenses, let alone focus on their research. The financial strain has allegedly even led to scholars taking up part-time jobs, delaying their research, or even dropping out of their programmes altogether.
“Families dependent on this financial aid are struggling to meet basic expenses like rent, food, and healthcare,” explained Tiwari.
“For example, we recently received a letter from a scholar detailing how they have been forced to take loans to sustain themselves during this prolonged delay,” he added.
Collective advocacy for scholars’ demands
To address these challenges, AIRSA has outlined a list of demands, including the immediate release of all pending dues, including arrears, a significant increase in the annual budget for the NFOBC fellowship, regular and transparent communication about disbursal timelines, and the establishment of a grievance redressal mechanism.
Additionally, AIRSA continues to push for a centralised funding agency, dubbing the idea ‘One Nation One Funding Agency’ — a nod to the recent One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) scheme approved by the Union Cabinet, which aims to provide countrywide access to nearly 13,000 electronic journals (e-journals) from 30 major international publishers.
AIRSA believes that a centralised funding approach could streamline fellowship disbursal and ensure that scholars receive payments as reliably as Central government employees receive their salaries.
“We are hopeful of a positive response from the government through our ongoing efforts,” said Tiwari. “Additionally, AIRSA is planning to engage directly with policymakers through structured meetings and consultations to emphasise the urgency of this matter. We are also mobilising scholars across the country to strengthen collective advocacy,” he concluded.
The NFOBC fellowship programme, launched to support higher education among OBC scholars, has catered to thousands of students over the years. However, persistent delays in fellowship disbursements have significantly impacted scholars' financial stability and academic progress.
These delays have forced many to prioritise basic survival over their research endeavours, undermining the fellowship's intended purpose.
As AIRSA ramps up its advocacy efforts, including an X campaign yesterday, December 6, to mobilise public support, the pressure on the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is mounting. Whether these efforts will lead to tangible changes remains to be seen.