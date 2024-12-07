Academic aspirations in crisis: NFOBC fellowship stipend delays leave scholars struggling

Pending dues and budget shortfalls

The NFOBC scheme was launched in the 2014-15 academic year to support Other Backward Classes (OBC) students pursuing Master of Philosophy (MPhil) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees.

The program allocates 1,000 slots annually, with 750 designated for University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test Junior Research Fellowship (UGC-NET JRF) candidates, and 250 for University Grants Commission - Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test Junior Research Fellowship (UGC-CSIR NET JRF) candidates.

In 2023, the JRF monthly stipend was increased from Rs 31,000 to Rs 37,000, while the SRF stipend rose from Rs 35,000 to Rs 42,000. Furthermore, Research Associate 1 fellows now receive Rs 58,000, Research Associate 2 fellows Rs 61,000, and Research Associate 3 fellows Rs 67,000.

One of the most pressing concerns AIRSA raises is the delay in fellowship payments that has lasted nearly six months, affecting a significant number of scholars across the country.

“The most recent update we received, based on information obtained through an RTI (Right To Information) request, indicates that delays in fellowship payments have persisted since June 2024,” said Bipin Tiwari, General Secretary of AIRSA, before adding, “While some funds were disbursed to specific schemes in October 2024, a comprehensive resolution for all pending payments has yet to be provided. The lack of clear timelines from the ministry remains a critical concern.”

Another issue highlighted is the allegedly inconsistent treatment of different fellowship programmes. While fellowships like the National Fellowship for Scheduled Castes (NFSC) continue to be disbursed on time, the NFOBC fellowship has faced repeated delays, creating a sense of inequality among scholars.

The prolonged delays have left many scholars struggling to meet basic expenses, let alone focus on their research. The financial strain has allegedly even led to scholars taking up part-time jobs, delaying their research, or even dropping out of their programmes altogether.

“Families dependent on this financial aid are struggling to meet basic expenses like rent, food, and healthcare,” explained Tiwari.

“For example, we recently received a letter from a scholar detailing how they have been forced to take loans to sustain themselves during this prolonged delay,” he added.