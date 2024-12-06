The smell of relevance: Unpacking the debate on academic research

When Dr Ally Louks, a Cambridge scholar, tweeted about her thesis, Olfactory Ethics: The Politics of Smell in Modern and Contemporary Prose, she may not have anticipated the global reaction it would ignite.

Her celebratory post amassed over 117 million views and became the subject of heated debate, with critics questioning the relevance of her work, and also the relevance of Humanities and Social Sciences, in general.

What seemed like an isolated backlash revealed deeper issues: the compartmentalisation of academic disciplines, the undervaluation of social sciences, and societal biases shaping perceptions of "useful" research. Through conversations with scholars across sciences, social sciences, and literature, it becomes evident that this debate resonates far beyond Dr Louks’ thesis.

Compartmentalisation and the narrowing of perspective

At its core, the controversy highlights the rigid separation of disciplines, particularly in Indian academia.

Venky Krishna a Social Science scholar from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) pointed out that such reactions stem from how students are trained.

“In schools and colleges, we’re rarely encouraged to think across disciplines. Social sciences, literature, and science are treated as separate silos. People simply aren’t equipped to understand how interconnected these fields can be,” he said.

This lack of interdisciplinary thinking perpetuates the perception that humanities research is abstract and irrelevant. Yet, as Venky emphasised, “Interdisciplinary approaches are essential for addressing the multifaceted challenges of today’s world.”

The ecosystem of devaluation: Social Sciences and neoliberalism

Ganesh Gaigouria, a PhD candidate at the Centre for Political Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), connected the criticism of Dr Louks’ thesis to broader political and economic trends. “Since the rise of neoliberalism and right-wing populism, there’s been a growing tendency to question the value of social sciences. This backlash isn’t just academic; it reflects an ecosystem that prioritises quantifiable ‘outputs’ over societal insight,” explained Ganesh.

He argued that social sciences are crucial for contextualising scientific advancements.

“Take environmental protection. It’s social scientists who’ve brought attention to how unchecked technological growth contributes to climate change. Research like Dr. Louks’— which may seem niche — sheds light on societal dynamics that are deeply relevant,” he added.

In the Indian context, Ganesh highlighted caste-based discrimination linked to smell, particularly in professions like manual scavenging. “Smell isn’t just a sensory experience; it’s tied to systemic stigma. Understanding this can lead to policy reforms that reduce discrimination and improve societal equity,” he said.

Social Sciences and Humanities as a luxury or necessity?

Another prevalent critique of social sciences in India is the perception that they are a “luxury” pursued by the privileged.

Shreyashi, a comparative literature scholar, challenged this notion. “Many of us come from humble backgrounds and rely on government stipends to pursue our research. Social sciences aren’t a luxury—they’re a necessity for understanding and addressing societal issues, also it’s a necessity when you see the limited job opportunities in social sciences in India,” said Shreyashi.

Shreyashi argued that topics perceived as irrelevant often hold immense cultural and historical significance. “Feminism, for instance, was once dismissed as abstract. Today, it’s central to policy and societal change. Similarly, olfactory research might seem esoteric now, but it could lead to groundbreaking insights into caste, class, and cultural politics,” she added.

The hierarchy between disciplines

This debate has also spotlighted the perceived hierarchy between science and social sciences.

Shreyashi shared her experience at an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), where humanities scholars often face ridicule. “Science students mock us with comments like, ‘What’s the point of studying English literature? What can it contribute to society?’ But they fail to see how language and literature are deeply tied to identity, power, and politics. They uncover the caste and class politics embedded in it. The same goes for smell—it’s not just a biological phenomenon but a deeply social and cultural one,” she said.

Upasana, a physics scholar at the University of Hyderabad, admitted that as a science researcher, her initial reaction to social sciences was often dismissive. “We’re trained to think in terms of experiments and data. It’s easy to overlook the layers of societal issues that social sciences address. But over time, I’ve realized that every field has its value—it’s just a matter of perspective,” said Upasana.

Implications for India: Why this debate matters

The relevance of research like Dr Louks’ extends beyond academic circles. In the Indian context, the study of smell can intersect with issues like caste, labour, and social justice.

Ganesh pointed out how marginalised communities face stigma associated with smell, particularly in professions dominated by lower castes. “This isn’t just about sensory perception. It’s about systemic inequality and how it’s reinforced through seemingly mundane experiences like smell,” he said.

Such research can inform policy interventions aimed at reducing caste-based discrimination and improving living conditions for marginalised groups. As Venky noted, “Social science research in India has a direct impact on addressing societal challenges. Dismissing it as irrelevant ignores its potential to drive meaningful change.”

Interdisciplinary futures

The backlash against Dr Louks’ thesis also underscores the importance of interdisciplinary research.

A PhD scholar from IIT Guwahati studying waste-to-value product development, on the condition of anonymity, emphasised, “Complex problems require inputs from multiple disciplines. Social sciences provide the context that makes scientific advancements relevant and applicable.”

Upasana echoed this sentiment, highlighting how interdisciplinary approaches are becoming the norm. “Institutions like IITs are introducing humanities courses because they recognise that science and social sciences need to work together. The future of research lies in collaboration, not competition,” she said.

Challenging assumptions, expanding perspectives

The debate over Dr Louks’ thesis has revealed much about how society values knowledge. As Shreyashi aptly put it, “Academia shouldn’t be a watertight compartment. Rejecting research based on a title or abstract without understanding its context is shortsighted. Every discipline has something valuable to contribute.”

In a world grappling with complex challenges — from climate change to social inequality — it’s clear that progress requires diverse perspectives. Whether studying olfactory politics or astrophysics, every field offers unique insights that can shape our collective future.

Dr Louks’ work may have sparked controversy, but it has also opened a necessary dialogue about the relevance of research, the biases that shape academic hierarchies, and the importance of interdisciplinary thinking in a rapidly changing world.