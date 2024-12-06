Staff Selection Commission's exam calendar 2025 is out | Details here

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Exam Calendar 2025. The tentative calendar of examinations for the year 2025-2026 is available for candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in, as stated in a report by the Hindustan Times.

The exam dates have been released for all examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission throughout the year, including departmental competitive exams, selection post examinations, CGL (Combined Graduate Level), CHSL (Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level), MTS (Multi-Tasking Sta), Stenographer, SI (Sub-Inspector), JHT (Junior Hindi Translator), and others.

According to the exam calendar, the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 will be held in June-July 2025. The registration process for Tier I will begin on April 22 and will end on May 21, 2025.

Posts and exams

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2025 will be held in July-August 2025 while the registration process will begin on May 16 and will end on June 14, 2025.

Similarly, the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 will be held in July-August 2025, and the registration process will begin on May 27 and end on June 25, 2024.

The Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC-Central Board of Indirect Taxes and CBN-Central Bureau of Narcotics) Examination-2025 in September-October 2025. The registration process for the same will commence on July 29 and conclude on August 21, 2025.

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination, 2025 and Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025 Paper I examination will be held in October–November 2025. The registration process for both exams will begin in August and conclude in August/September 2025.

Further, Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 and Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 will be held in November- December 2025. The application process for both will begin in September and conclude in October 2025, as reported by the Hindustan Times.