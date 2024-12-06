Self-employment, start-ups, public service: IIT Delhi’s exit survey reveals graduates’ unconventional career choices

A recent exit survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi reveals a significant shift in the career choices of its graduates, with many moving beyond conventional corporate roles to explore a broader spectrum of opportunities.

From launching start-ups and pursuing entrepreneurial ventures to joining academia and preparing for Civil Services, the class of 2024 is setting new trends in the career landscape, reported India Today.

The exit survey findings indicate a significant shift in the graduate mindset. While 53.1 per cent secured traditional job offers, an increasing number are opting for independent career paths. Around 8.4 per cent of graduates chose self-employment, 1.7 per cent joined start-ups, and 2.5 per cent launched their own entrepreneurial ventures.

During the institute's annual convocation on August 10, 2024, degrees were conferred upon 2,656 students, marking a milestone for IIT Delhi. This group included 481 PhD and joint PhD recipients, 113 MBA graduates, 91 MS (Research) scholars, 529 MTech holders, and 1,001 BTech graduates, along with degrees in design, public policy, and science.

A notable portion of graduates, 13.5 per cent, have opted for further academic pursuits, with many of the PhD recipients eyeing post-doctoral research or faculty roles.

Public service is also a popular choice, with 12.1 percent of students preparing for Civil Services and engineering exams, reinforcing a strong sense of social responsibility among the graduates.

The survey findings underscore a cultural shift towards entrepreneurship, research, and social impact, breaking away from the traditional corporate ladder, added India Today.

Interestingly, fewer graduates are relying on campus placement services. By August 2024, only 5 per cent of students were actively pursuing traditional job opportunities, signalling their confidence and readiness to explore unconventional career paths.