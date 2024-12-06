Post-NEET fiasco, is it ‘time out’ for the Indian medical dream? Students say…

Every year, close to 25 lakh students take the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) in a hope to achieve their medical dreams. The struggle is not an easy one, as for every 23 students there is 1 medical seat in the country, turning the competition into a strenuous fight for achieving their ambitions.

On June 4, 2024, as millions of students across the country eagerly awaited the NEET-UG results, the outcome left many in shock. In a startling turn of events, an unprecedented 67 students achieved the perfect score of 720, raising serious doubts among millions of aspiring candidates.

For years, a perfect 720 was a rare achievement, claimed by at most three students. The significant increase in perfect scores in the 2024 exam casted doubts on their validity leading to suspicions of malpractices.

Alongside this, there was a noticeable surge in the number of students scoring between 650 and 680 marks, further heightening competition and inflating the demand for limited seats in prestigious medical colleges.

These irregularities quickly gave rise to widespread allegations of paper leaks, cheating, and even the controversial granting of grace marks. The NEET for Postgraduate (PG) exam, too, was not immune to such scandals, with issues ranging from legal disputes to serious transparency concerns, to the inconsistencies in the counselling process.

The political bickering and finger-pointing overshadowed the real issue: the growing doubt and uncertainty among medical aspirants.

In the wake of these unresolved controversies, a new batch of NEET aspirants is gearing up for the 2025 exam — entering the battlefield just as the dust from the previous year's controversies is yet to settle.

EdexLive sought to explore the mindset of this next batch of medical aspirants, eager to understand how they are processing the events of 2024 and what their outlook is as they prepare for their own journey into the challenging world of NEET.

Are students still motivated to pursue their medical careers in India, or have they started to look beyond borders for opportunities?

Trust issues?

Bhavana Noulipuri, Class XII student from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s, Hyderabad, sums up the sentiments of many aspirants: “I was very motivated when I first started, but after hearing about the issues surrounding NEET, my trust was shaken. It was shocking. It’s years of practice, and it's disheartening to see people who did well but couldn’t get into their preferred colleges due to rank disparities.”

She admits that her teachers were visibly disturbed by the recent scandals. “My teachers tried to motivate us by saying that the issues this year would lead to more precautions next year. That’s my only hope,” she says.

Bhavana’s frustration mirrors that of her peers, who had invested so much of their time and energy into preparing for the exam, only to see their dreams thwarted by unforeseen issues in the evaluation process.

Despite this, Bhavana remains determined to continue her journey. “My goal didn’t shift. I plan to give my best, and if it doesn’t work out, I may consider another profession,” she says.

For Diya Vidiyala, also from Bhavan’s Hyderabad, the situation is even more disheartening. “It is not just the medical field, but the entire process of how doctors are chosen. The process is flawed, and the exam feels more about who can memorise the most, rather than assessing practical skills. At this point, you need to accept it as your fate. They are playing around with students,” Diya shares.

The scandals surrounding NEET have led some students to question the quality and credibility of the medical education system in India.

Huma Siddique, Class XII student from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s , believes that while the profession itself is still respected, the credibility of the examination process has taken a hit. “The recent scandal made me think, is this the education system we deserve? But as a NEET aspirant, I have no option but to trust and give it a try,” she says.

Suggestion of change.

Bhavana also expressed concern over the Karnataka Legislative Assembly's resolution passed on July 25, 2024, which seeks to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and exempt the state from the exam.

Pointing out the potential implications of the action, she said, “There are so many good medical colleges in that state. If they remove NEET, they'll likely introduce another state-level exam. But this could create a lot of trouble for us students. We’ll have to write multiple exams in different states, pay different fees, and possibly deal with conflicting exam dates.”

Explaining further, the student shared, “The whole point of NEET was to unify the process so that students from all over India could have the opportunity to apply to any college, no matter the state. If this move catches on in other states too, it would only make things more difficult for aspirants.”

Diya, on the other hand, believes the exam system should evolve to become more application-based, in line with the selection processes of some other exams like IISER (Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research). "The profession we are entering is highly practical. If the selection process isn't more application-oriented, we might end up with professionals who lack real-world knowledge,” she said.

Moving beyond the border

While Diya's disappointment with the system has led her to consider studying abroad, she stresses that her main goal is to serve people in India. “I might go abroad for research or specialisation, but I want to practice here, and serve my people and my society right here” she says.

She also acknowledges that many students, feeling the pressure from rising costs of medical education in India, are looking toward more affordable options abroad. One such destination she mentions is Mauritius, where medical education is relatively cheaper compared to India’s private colleges.

"Studying in Mauritius could be a good option for students who cannot afford the high fees in private medical colleges here. The fees are lower, and the education is still good, so if this keeps going on people will have to think about moving abroad for study and practice,” Diya notes, reflecting the growing trend of Indian students considering medical education abroad.

Huma Siddiqui has also looked into studying medicine abroad, particularly in Russia. “The education system in India is bad. If I had a chance going abroad would be something I would pick. I’ve done my research, and studying MBBS in Russia is a good option. The fees are similar to private colleges in India, but without the exorbitant donations,” she points out.

This sentiment is shared by many students who have started exploring options outside India, as the pressure of competition combined with rising education costs makes studying abroad an increasingly attractive alternative.

Hope and optimism

Interestingly, Samhitha Gummaluri, a student from Meridian School, remains optimistic about studying medicine in India.

“My trust in the system has remained the same. NEET is the only entrance exam available for medicine, so if I want to pursue it, I need to have faith in the system,” she says.

Samhitha is hopeful that the issues surrounding NEET will not recur in the future and that reforms will be made to ensure the credibility of the exam. She also emphasises the importance of merit in India’s medical system.

“Medicine in India is a profession you can enter based on merit. Many Indian medical colleges are highly ranked globally,” she adds. Unlike other aspirants, Samhitha does not view studying abroad as a priority, though she is mindful of the challenges of the NEET system.

While some students like Huma have begun exploring alternative career paths in case NEET doesn't pan out, others, like Samhitha, continue to focus on their studies with the belief that hard work will eventually pay off.

"I haven’t changed my preparation method. I believe that doing well in the exam is still the key to overcoming these issues," Samhitha says.

The recent scandals have undoubtedly shaken the faith of many students in the NEET exam, but it is clear that the desire to pursue a medical career remains strong.

While some students are considering studying abroad, particularly in countries like Russia or Mauritius, many still hold on to dear hope that India’s medical system will be reformed to be transparent and fair.