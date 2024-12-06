"Why are you getting money from Pakistan to disturb us?": TN teachers pass offensive remarks against Muslim students

In a shocking incident, a group of Muslim girls in the age group of 14-15, were upset after female teachers passed derogatory remarks on religion and sexual statements in Palani Girls Government Higher Secondary School in Palani.

The girls are emotionally upset and have been refusing to go to school for the past few days, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

District Education Department launched an inquiry headed by District Education Officer (DEO) in the school.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Raheem (name changed) a parent said, "My 14-year-old daughter is studying in Class X in Palani Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Palani town. Many students from various religious denominations, also study in the school. She, along with three girls from the Muslim community, formed a group and shared their notes for studying. The bond between them is strong and good. This has encouraged them to study well and coordinate with each other."

He went on to say, "But, English Teacher, Latha and Rajeswari, used to taunt them, sometimes for lame reasons. The girls didn't take the issue seriously. Last week, the two teachers went overboard and passed derogatory remarks on our religion. Besides, they went on to issue vulgar statements laced with sexual innuendo. The girls were shocked with the words, and informed their parents. After these happened several times, the girls are unable to tolerate these verbal assaults"

Elaborating further, another parent, Abdul Kadeer (name changed), shared, "The girls are mentality disturbed by these words. Since they are in their teens, they are emotionally unable to take these statements. We too are very upset. The teachers whenever they meet the girls, they used to ask questions like 'Why are you people getting money from Pakistan to disturbs us?' and also used vulgar words like, 'Are you four young girls intending to marry one man and share a one-bedroom?' My daughter is refusing to go to school after these incidents. After intense persuasion, she stepped inside the school."

These statements are mentally harassing and causing emotional distress among the teens, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Parents of the all four girls gave a written complaint to the District Education Department on November 28. But it is reported that no action was taken by the authorities.

A top officer in Education Department (Dindigul) shared, "We have taken the matter seriously, and this cannot be tolerated. We received a complaint letter yesterday and we have ordered an inquiry headed by District Education Officer K Parimala. The officer will carry out an intense investigation on the issue. She will speak to all the girl students separately and the teachers. Based on the fact-finding report, appropriate severe action will be taken against the teachers involved."