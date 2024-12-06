NEET-PG 2025 tentative dates: Why are aspirants still asking if NMC notice is fake?

https://x.com/SwapnilVasani/status/1864952488593367161?t=PZr0TtbIWFiYwkS72KK8rg&s=08Even before it has been made official, the shadow of controversy and confusion seems to loom over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025.
It all began when a circular bearing the masthead of the National Medical Commission (NMC) announcing tentative dates for NEET-PG 2025 dated yesterday, December 5, began making the rounds on social media.
This circular read, “In the matter related to holding of NEET-PG 2025 examination and the internship completion date to become eligible for appearing in the examination was considered by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), under the NMC, along with the NBEMS. Based on university information, it has been decided that the internship completion date may be kept as July 31, 2025, and the tentative date to conduct the NEET-PG 2025 examination will be June 15, 2025.”
Some aspirants, as well as influencers from the medical community, expressed happiness at the release of the circular, praising the National Board of Exams in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) and the NMC for their transparency and timely communication.
However, soon after the notice surfaced, many lost no time in pointing out that it could very well be a fake.
Users made the case for the notice being a false one by pointing out that the NBEMS has not uploaded the notification on its website yet.
In an earlier report, EdexLive verified the authenticity of the notice with Dr (Prof) B Srinivas, Secretary of NMC, who confirmed that the notification was true and would be uploaded on the website soon.
Some aspirants expressed cautious optimism with regards to the notification and hoped that the NBEMS would conduct the exam smoothly, unlike this year’s exam.
Currently, the Medical Counselling Commission has initiated the process for Round 2 of the NEET-PG 2024 Counselling round and opened the choice-filling and locking round yesterday, December 5.