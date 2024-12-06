NEET-PG 2025 tentative dates: Why are aspirants still asking if NMC notice is fake?

https://x.com/SwapnilVasani/status/1864952488593367161?t=PZr0TtbIWFiYwkS72KK8rg&s=08Even before it has been made official, the shadow of controversy and confusion seems to loom over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025.

It all began when a circular bearing the masthead of the National Medical Commission (NMC) announcing tentative dates for NEET-PG 2025 dated yesterday, December 5, began making the rounds on social media.

This circular read, “In the matter related to holding of NEET-PG 2025 examination and the internship completion date to become eligible for appearing in the examination was considered by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), under the NMC, along with the NBEMS. Based on university information, it has been decided that the internship completion date may be kept as July 31, 2025, and the tentative date to conduct the NEET-PG 2025 examination will be June 15, 2025.”

Some aspirants, as well as influencers from the medical community, expressed happiness at the release of the circular, praising the National Board of Exams in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) and the NMC for their transparency and timely communication.