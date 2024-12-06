MPPSC released answer keys for assistant professor | Details here

The answer keys for various subjects of assistant professor have been released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). It has released the answer key for the Assistant Professor in these subjects:

Chemistry, Physics, Environment, Painting, Sanskrit Oriental, Sanskrit, Literature Oriental and Urdu.



Additionally, answer keys for Madhya Pradesh National and International level general knowledge and basic knowledge of computers were also released. The eligible candidates can check their answer key through the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.



Here are the steps to check answer keys:

1. Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in

2. On the homepage, select what's new section

3. Select on the answer key link

4. Answer keys will appear on the screen

5. Check the answer key

6. Download the answer key for future reference



To recall, the MPPSC examination was held on November 17, 2024. Candidates are instructed to register their objection online within seven days from the date of availability of the link on the commission's website www.mppsc.mp.gov.in along with the prescribed examination fee on the online link.



After the time period of seven days, representations of objections from the candidates related to the said examination will not be accepted, as stated in a report by Scroll.