Delhi to resume normal physical classes in all government and private schools

On December 5, the Directorate of Education (DoE) ordered the resumption of normal physical classes in all government and private schools in the national capital. The Supreme Court said that it will continue to monitor the execution of GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) measures in the national capital, as reported by The Hindustan Times.



The DoE's circular said that all government, government-aided, and unaided recognised private schools of DoE, NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council), MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), and Delhi Cantonment Board are informed that circulars ordering online classes in the national capital are "hereby revoked". "All classes in all schools are to be held in physical mode with immediate effect," it read.Further, it directed the heads of all schools to inform the students, staff members, and parents about the same.

AIR improvement

The national capital's air quality improved on Thursday, December 5, with the AQI being recorded at 161, 'moderate category'. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 ' moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.



The physical classes were replaced with online classes on November 17, except for students of Classes X and XII. The decision was taken in view of the 'severe plus' AQI in the national capital.



However, the next day, on November 18, Classes X and XII were also moved to the online mode.

Notably, under GRAP Stage 4, restrictions were imposed on diesel-run vehicles, except those carrying essential goods. Non-essential light commercial vehicles, and trucks, were all barred from entering Delhi unless they operated on LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas), CNG (Compressed Natural Gas), or BS-VI (Bharat Stage Emission Standards) diesel.



According to reports, similar to schools, offices in Delhi NCR were also advised to operate at 50 per cent capacity, with the remaining workforce working from home. Many offices complied with the advice and granted employees the WFH (Work From Home) facility.