Delhi: 20-year-old driver crashes BMW into divider; vehicle registered under criminal's name

A 20-year-old man, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, was behind the wheel of a BMW that crashed into a divider after colliding with another car near Delhi Gate on Thursday afternoon, December 5.

The incident, which also involved a Class VI student as a passenger in the BMW, is under investigation by the police, as reported by the Times of India.

The crash caused significant damage to the luxury vehicle, with its front bumper and bonnet severely impacted. Metal rods from the divider's railing pierced through the car's bonnet, as seen in a video recorded at the scene.

Authorities are examining whether speeding, reckless driving, or intoxication contributed to the crash, added TOI.

A medical test will be conducted on the driver to determine if alcohol or drugs were involved, according to a senior police officer.

The vehicle is registered in the name of Aas Mohammad, also known as Ashu Pehalwan, a criminal who was previously externed from Delhi.

Although the BMW driver sustained minor injuries, no pedestrians were harmed in the accident. The crash caused temporary traffic congestion in the area.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered at IP Estate Police Station in Delhi, and further investigations are ongoing.