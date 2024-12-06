Babri Masjid demolition's 32nd anniversary: JNUSU to stage a protest march today

On the 32nd anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) is organising a protest march at 9 pm today, December 6.

In a statement released by the union, it said, "This Mahaparinirvan Diwas, On the 69th death anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, pledge to protect our constitutional values Join the protest march on the 32nd anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition"

According to the statement, the protest march is scheduled to take place from Ganga Dhaba to Chandrabhaga on the university premises.

Stressing that even after 32 years of the demolition of the masjid no one has been punished, the JNUSU questioned, "Why are Governments and Courts allowing surveys of mosques, in complete violation of the Places of Worship Act of 1991?"

Rejecting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and BJP's (Bharatiya Janata Party) alleged divisive policies, the union condemned the recent killing of Muslim youth in Sambhal.

Sambhal controversy

On November 24, tensions flared when violence broke out during a court-ordered ordered Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a 500-year old mosque in Sambhal, protected by ASI, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Stone-pelting and arson ensued near the mosque. Following this, four people were killed and several others injured.

Further, JNUSU urged the government to stand up for peace and communal harmony.

Also, remembering Dr BR Amberkar on his death anniversary, the students' union highlighted the injustices meted out to the Dalit community.

"Dalit youth subjected to brutal torture, urinated upon, electrocuted in police station, for installing Babasaheb's statue in front of his home in Madhya Pradesh. Tribal woman assaulted and force-fed excreta in Odisha. Dilution of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) by higher judiciary. Resist the oppression of Brahminical State and Judiciary!," it said.