"They loved only my sister, not me”: DU student hacks down parents, sister

In shocking news, a second-year student of Delhi University (DU) stabbed his parents and sister to death on December 4, 2024. Three members of the same family were stabbed to death at their residence in South Delhi's Neb Sarai area in the early hours of Wednesday, December 4, reported The New Indian Express.



The deceased individuals were identified as Rajesh (55), Komal (47), and their daughter Kavita (23).



According to officials, the police rushed to the spot after receiving the information on the incident around 5.30 am. The cops have cordoned off the entire area, and the forensic teams are scanning the crime scene.

Arjun told the police that he was at the gym while the murder happened, providing a false alibi.

According to police officials, Arjun committed this crime as he was allegedly humiliated by his father and harboured a sibling rivalry with his sister.

"Arjun's relations with his father and family were not good. His father was an ex-serviceman. He used an Army knife to commit the crime. The motive behind the murders was that the man used to feel humiliated by his father scolding him. The second reason was sibling rivalry. In anger, he planned to kill them and selected December 4 as the date to commit the crime as it was the wedding anniversary of his parents," a police official said, the Hindustan Times reported.



Describing the motive behind his actions, Arjun told the police, “They loved only my sister, not me,” as reported by The New Indian Express.



Former CM reacts

Meanwhile, the former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to X (formerly Twitter) reacting to the incident. "Three murders in the same house in Neb Sarai…. This is extremely painful and frightening. Every day Delhiites wake up to such frightening news. Criminals have been given a free hand, law and order has collapsed. Homes are being destroyed, innocent lives are being lost. And those who are responsible are silently watching all this happen."