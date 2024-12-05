NSUI members march towards Parliament; detained

Several members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Congress' student wing, were detained by Delhi Police today, December 5, while attempting to march towards Parliament to demand action on issues such as unemployment and irregularities in student scholarships.

The NSUI began their Sansad Gherao protest from Jantar Mantar to raise concerns about issues affecting students and youth. But were stopped by the police after advancing only a short distance, as stated in a report by PTI.

According to NSUI officials, their demands included:

- Better employment opportunities for the youth

- Addressing irregularities in student scholarships

- Resolving issues in higher education institutions

Speaking on the matter, an NSUI member said before being detained, "The government is ignoring the plight of students and the unemployed youth of this country. This is why we are compelled to take to the streets."

On the other side, the Delhi Police stated that the protesters did not have permission for the march. "We detained individuals who attempted to march towards Parliament to ensure law and order was maintained," an official said.

In a similar incident on Wednesday, December 4, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were stopped by Uttar Pradesh Police at the Ghazipur border while they were en route to visit violence-hit Sambhal, PTI reported.