No hike in midday meal cooks' honorarium since 2009 in 10 states; workers gather at Jantar Mantar

The honorarium for working six to eight hours as cooks-cum-helpers in the midday meal programme has remained unchanged at Rs 1,000 per month since it was fixed in 2009. Adjusted for inflation, the value of Rs 1,000 now is just over Rs 540 per month 15 years ago, as reported by The Times of India.

The actual money they get depends on how much the state government is willing to enhance this. While Kerala pays Rs 12,000, in many states like Delhi, Goa and several northeastern states it remains just Rs 1,000.

The National Floor Minimum Wage, below which no state can fix its minimum wage, is Rs 5,340 per month, or about Rs 178 per day. However, since cook-cum-helpers (CCH) are not recognised as workers, the government is not bound to pay minimum wages. The honorarium of Rs 1,000 works out to be just Rs 33 per day.

With regard to the pay for workers, the government's stand has always been the same in answers to questions in the Parliament. "CCHs are honorary workers who have come forward for rendering social services," it said, reported The Times of India.

Centre-state sharing

The honorarium expenditure of Rs 1,000 is shared between the Centre and states and Union Territories (UTs) as per an approved sharing pattern of 90:10 in Northeastern states, Himalayan states (Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh) and Jammu & Kashmir, 100 per cent in UTs without legislature, and 60:40 for other states as well as Delhi and Puducherry. In effect, for most states, the Centre pays just Rs 600 towards the honorarium of each CCH.