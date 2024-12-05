Drishti IAS relocates to Noida from Mukherjee Nagar; 10K aspirants join on Day One

The famous coaching centre for Civil Service aspirants, Drishti IAS, has shifted its centre from Mukherjee Nagar to Noida. This decision comes after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed its centre as it was found that they were running a library in the basement following the deaths of three Civil Servant aspirants in Old Rajender Nagar in July 2024.

According to a statement issued by the centre today, December 5, it said, "Drishti IAS, the institute renowned for producing Civil Services toppers year after year, has strategically relocated its flagship center from Mukherjee Nagar to a world-class campus in Noida, Sector 15. This bold move reflects Drishti IAS’s commitment to redefining the educational journey for UPSC aspirants by addressing key concerns like space, accessibility, and safety while raising the bar for preparation standards."

"The Noida campus opened its doors on 26th November 2024, receiving an overwhelming response from students, with over 10,000 aspirants transitioning seamlessly on the very first day," it further said by assuring that located next to the Noida Sector 15 Metro Station, the campus is designed to be a beacon of excellence, providing a modern, spacious, and inclusive environment for students travelling from all corners of Delhi-NCR and beyond.



Speaking on this, Dr Vikas Divyakirti, Founder at Drishti IAS, said, “Moving from Mukherjee Nagar to Noida is not just a change of location—it’s a shift in the perspective of preparing for civil services. Why should students risk their lives studying in unsafe buildings? Why should they live in cramped, poorly ventilated spaces, deprived of sunlight and fresh air? Why not provide them with college-like facilities, open spaces, a well-equipped library, and comfortable areas to study within the coaching institute? When there was no alternative, it was understandable. But now that there is an option, why compromise?”

To recall, the MCD had sealed the basements of at least 20 coaching centres in Old Rajendra Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar following the three deaths in a flooded basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle on July 27, as reported by PTI.