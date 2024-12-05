"Double Jeopardy": DU faculty write to VC about increment cuts for 7 Hindu College teachers

Several faculty members of the Delhi University (DU), including members of the Executive Council (EC), Academic Council (AC), and Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA), have written to Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh expressing disappointment over the university's approval of two cumulative increment cuts for seven teachers of Hindu College.

The issue dates back to 2015, when seven teachers of Hindu College faced punitive actions after writing a letter to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) ahead of an inaugural event for a girls' hostel at the college, alleging irregularities in the construction.

While the building in question was completed and has been functional for years without disruption, the teachers were penalised for their actions. Their administrative duties were suspended for five years and a recommendation for two cumulative increment cuts as an exemplary punishment was issued.

The teachers approached the court to challenge the penalties, leading to the matter remaining unresolved for years.

In 2020, the debarment from administrative work was officially lifted, with no mention of the pending increment cuts.

Now, the sudden approval of the cuts in 2024 by the university has now reignited the debate.

The faculty members argue that the university's approval of the increment cuts, after nearly a decade and while the matter is still under judicial review, amounts to "double jeopardy." They have highlighted that the initial punishment was served and concluded, and imposing additional penalties at this stage sets a troubling precedent.

"The university administration's decision has far-reaching implications for the teaching community. It undermines principles of fairness and justice," the letter states.