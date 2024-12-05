CLAT candidates approach Supreme Court challenging provisional answer key

Challenging the provisional answer key released for the recently held Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for postgraduate admissions, a writ petition has been filed in the Supreme Court. The petitioners, who appeared in the exam for LLM admissions in National Law Universities (NLUs), allege various lapses in the conduct of the CLAT 2025 exam held by the Consortium of National Law Universities on December 1, as reported by LiveLaw.

The petition has been filed by Anam Khan and Ayush Agarwal. The petitioners are represented by Advocates Manasi Bhushan, Shakshi Sharma, Sanjana Patel, Akshit Chaudhary, Chetan and Ankit Chaturvedi (AOR).

Further, they allege that the provisional answer key released on December 2 has various errors, and as many as 12 questions have been given wrong answers. The petitioners state that only a day's time was given to the candidates to raise objections to the provisional answer key and the online portal was closed on December 3 at 4.00 pm.



The final answer key is scheduled to be published on December 9 and the results are to be announced on December 10.



Against this backdrop, the petitioners seek a stay on the publication of the CLAT 2025 results and the counselling for admissions on that basis. They also take objection to the condition that a candidate neds to pay Rs 12,000 to raise objections to the 12 answers, LiveLaw reported.

The petition read, "It is submitted that even after charging an exorbitant fees of Rs 4,000 (Rupees Four Thousand Only) towards the examination fees, the Consortium accepted objections only upon payment of Rs 1,000 (Rupees One Thousand Only) per objection."



Additionally, the petitioners claim that they were not given equal treatment as they were given the sealed envelope with the question booklet (QB) and OMR Response Sheet only after 2 pm, though it was supposed to be given to candidates at 1.50 pm.



The petitioners contend that their fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21A have been violated due to the improper conduct of the CLAT exam.

