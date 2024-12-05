CLAT 2025: Students & experts question exam's credibility, alleging errors in question paper

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), regarded as the gateway to India’s prestigious National Law Universities (NLUs), has found itself at the centre of controversy.

For both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) aspirants, the CLAT 2025 exam, conducted on December 1, has triggered outrage over alleged errors in the question paper, discrepancies in the provisional answer key, and procedural lapses.

Students, coaching institutes, and legal experts are raising critical questions about the credibility of the exam and the accountability of its conducting body, the Consortium of National Law Universities.

From incorrect options in logical reasoning sets to ambiguous General Knowledge (GK) passages and math questions with allegedly outright calculation errors, CLAT 2025 has come under fire for repeated lapses in quality control.

While the UG paper was described by many as “too easy,” undermining the hard work of students who had prepared extensively, the PG exam had its share of procedural inconsistencies and substantive flaws, which prompted two candidates to file a writ petition in the Supreme Court, as detailed by LiveLaw in a report published today, December 5.