Want to practice in the Supreme Court? Follow these steps

After passing your Class XII or any other equivalent exam, qualify Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) or any other equivalent exam to get into a five-year integrated law course for Bachelor of Arts and Legislative Law (BA LLB), Bachelor of Commerce and Legislative Law (B Com LLB), and Bachelor of Science and Legislative Law (BSc LLB), or you can enroll into a three-year LLB course if you have completed your graduation. The law degree must be obtained from an accredited university or law school in India, affiliated with the Bar Council of India (BCI).