Spotify Wrapped 2024 is out — and so is Pritam in everyone’s Wrapped!

t’s that time of the year again when everyone reevaluates their tastes and habits in listening to music throughout the year.

That’s right, Spotify has just released Spotify Wrapped 2024 today, December 4. Youngsters and music fans, in general, started taking to X and other social media platforms to show off what Spotify has in store for them, as is the norm every year.

In its annual report, Spotify revealed that over 640 million people streamed music and podcasts throughout the year.

India's music-listening habits are also highlighted in the Spotify Wrapped 2024 report. As the most streamed artist from the previous year, Arijit Singh remained at the top, followed by Pritam, AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, and Anirudh Ravichander.

After Wrapped 2024 was out, Indian netizens took to X to share how Pritam somehow finds his way into everyone’s Wrapped every year.