“Our movement was always on”: Kolkata’s junior doctors to decide next steps in their protests today

Junior doctors in Kolkata are ready to resume their demonstrations against the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, as well as what they describe as rampant corruption and a threat culture in the state's medical education.

The protests appeared to have subsided when the postgraduate and undergraduate exams for doctors began, The Telegraph reports.

A chargesheet on financial irregularities at the state-run medical college was recently filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing into the rape and murder cases at RG Kar as well as the corruption cases at the hospital.

The corruption case has listed Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar, as a prime accused. He has also been arrested in connection with the alleged conspiracy behind the rape and murder.

However, the court declined to accept the corruption case chargesheet due to a lack of consent from the Bengal government, which is essential for prosecuting state government employees.

Criticising the lack of progress in the investigation, the junior doctors stated that their demand for justice had yet to be met.

“Our movement was always on,” Agnidipta Mukherjee, a second-year postgraduate trainee at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital told The Telegraph.

The doctors will decide their next course of action in a meeting happening today, The Telegraph reports.