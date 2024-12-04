Next hearing date in NEET-PG 2024 case tentatively listed by SC after deferring it for the 6th time

The Supreme Court of India has tentatively listed December 10, 2024, as the next hearing date for the ongoing petition regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024.

Filed by 19 medical aspirants, the petition demands the release of the answer key, raw marks, and normalisation details, citing discrepancies in the two-shift exam pattern introduced this year.

Previously listed as item 26 on December 3, the case was not taken up despite mounting student concerns. A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and MV Viswanathan had been scheduled to hear the matter. This marks the sixth instance of the case being deferred since its filing in September 2024.

The petitioners argue that the lack of transparency and unexplained differences in scorecards undermine the credibility of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), which conducted the exam on August 19.

Meanwhile, counselling delays by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) have further added to students' frustration, with Round 2 beginning today, December 4, under considerable uncertainty.

The repeated adjournments not only impact students’ academic futures but also call into question the efficiency of the system tasked with managing one of India’s most competitive exams.

Aspirants hope the December 10 hearing will finally bring clarity to their concerns, enabling fair and timely counselling.