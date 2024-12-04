NEET-PG: Telangana HC reserves judgment on pleas against GO 148

The Telangana High Court, today, Wednesday, December 4, reserved its judgement in petitions filed against the Government Order (GO) 148 which laid down rules for postgraduate (PG) medical admissions in the state.

A high court bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, heard the matter today.

As many as 86 pleas had been filed in the high court against the GO 148 which amends the Telangana Medical Colleges (Admission into Postgraduate Medical Courses) Rules, 2021.

As per the new amendment, students who completed their schooling in other states, despite completing their MBBS degree in Telangana, are now considered ineligible for PG counselling within Telangana. The GO was passed on October 28, two days before the counselling began on October 31.

The GO requires PG medical aspirants to have studied at least four consecutive schooling years in the state to be eligible for the state quota seats, even if they completed their MBBS in a Telangana medical college.

The petitioners have demanded the Government of Telangana offer those who appeared for NEET-PG prior to the issue of GO 148 a provision to allow them to appear for the Telangana State Counselling of NEET-PG.

Telangana has put the counselling for PG medical seats under the state merit list on hold until the matter is concluded in the high court.