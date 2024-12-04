Mother Teresa Women's University: Girls find leech in sambar; videos circular on social media

Four students alleged that they found a leech in the sambar served in their hostel in Mother Teresa Women's University in Kodaikanal.

Food safety officials have slapped a fine of Rs 3,000 after they found unhygienic work conditions in the kitchen of the facility, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to an official from the Food Safety Department (Kodaikanal), "Four girl students reported that they found a leech in the sambar served in their hostel on Saturday (December 1) at 7 pm. They also mentioned that the officials from the university aren't taking any action. They reportedly took a video of the leech and circulated the recording on social media platforms. While the authorities from Mother Teresa Women's University denied the fact, claiming no student who also ate the sambar fell ill, neither did the girls."

A team of officials from the Food Safety Department inspected the facility on Monday, December 2, and took more than 13 samples of food items from the kitchen and sent them for testing in the Government Food Laboratory in Madurai, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Based on the findings, appropriate action will be taken on the issue.

Besides, the unhygienic work conditions prevailed inside the kitchen and other places, so a fine of Rs 3,000 was levied and a show cause notice was served to the facility.