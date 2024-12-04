Kodagu: Gov't school students indulge in scenic hike followed by soulful art session

The picturesque Ishwara Temple at Kunda Hills in Ponnampet came alive vibrantly in the drawings made by the Government School students in Kodagu.

It was a fun day out to the students of Gonikoppal Government Model Primary School as the students took part in a scenic hike and later imprinted the natural beauty in their drawing books.

The Ishwara Temple atop Kunda Hills connects one to mythology as it is believed that the Pandavas had taken refuge there. While the rituals unfurl at the temple every year, it has also become a popular hike spot.

With an aim to introduce the scenic beauty and the history of the temple, the school management of Gonikoppal Government Model Primary School arranged a hike for the students.

The students hiked the steep hill even as they cleared the path of plastic waste and other garbage.

Further, the art teacher Satish BR explained the history of the place even as the students were asked to sketch the temple and the scenic beauty around it.

The temple and the Kunda Hills came alive in vibrant colours in the pictures drawn by the students. The drawings made by a total of 80 students will be displayed at the school in February.