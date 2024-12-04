Gov't Omandurar Medical College's first-year MBBS students raise ragging allegations; inquiry concludes

Following the directions of the National Medical Commission (NMC), the management of Government Omandurar Medical College completed a preliminary inquiry into the alleged ragging of first-year MBBS students and will submit the report to the commission soon.

On November 26, several first-year students, alleging ragging, filed an online complaint with the University Grants Commission (UGC) anti-ragging cell, which was forwarded to the NMC.

Sources said no action was taken on the students' complaint with the management on the same. The seniors had been ragging the freshers since they joined the college, said sources.

Directing the college and the Triplicane police to inquire into the issue, the NMC instructed the college management to include students, parents, police and members of NGOs in the anti-ragging committee, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Dean Dr A Aravind said the management found during the inquiry that the seniors had demanded the juniors to complete writing a huge volume of their record notebooks within a fixed time.

Once all the committee members sign the report, we would submit it online, he said. Contradicting sources' claims over no anti-ragging committee in the college, Aravindan said that there is one, which is now being expanded to include more representatives, stated The New Indian Express report.

The NMC wants at least 15 members in the committee and has instructed to include police personnel, students, and parents, he said.