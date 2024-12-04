Dual levels in Science and Social Science from 2026-27 for CBSE students?

Building on its success with dual-level Mathematics, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is reportedly planning to introduce standard and advanced levels for Science and Social Science in Classes IX and X.

This initiative, as reported by The Indian Express, is expected to roll out from the 2026-27 academic session, pending final approval from CBSE’s Governing Body.

The proposal aims to reduce academic pressure and align with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. The NEP advocates for offering subjects at different levels, allowing flexibility for students to tailor their learning experience.

This move is also expected to counter the growing coaching culture, as students can opt for levels based on their aptitude rather than external pressures.

The framework is still under development. According to The Indian Express, decisions on textbooks and study materials will depend on updates from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

New textbooks are expected to align with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE), 2023, which is already in use for Classes I, II, III, and VI. NCERT plans to release textbooks for more classes by 2025.

The CBSE may follow its existing Mathematics model, where the syllabus remains the same, but examination difficulty varies. As per The Indian Express, the advanced level could involve extra learning material, additional exercises, or more challenging question papers.

This shift is expected to provide students with sufficient time to decide their preferred level, with provisions to switch during the academic year.