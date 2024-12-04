Delhi University files police complaint after 500 women from NCWEB fail exams at Jesus and Mary College

Delhi University (DU) has initiated a probe following protests by 500 students of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), who were declared “failed” or “absent” in exams conducted at Jesus and Mary College (JMC).

The controversy has drawn sharp criticism, as students and stakeholders allege severe administrative lapses. India Today reports that affected students and members of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) gathered outside JMC to demand justice.

Protesters claim they were unfairly marked “failed,” “Essential Repeat” (ER), or “absent” despite attending and performing well in their exams.

“We have proof of passing our exams, but we’re being asked to retake them,” said Vidhi Chaudhari, an NCWEB student. Students are urging the university to review their answer sheets and correct any errors.

Acknowledging inconsistencies, DU directed JMC to resolve the matter urgently. According to India Today, a police complaint has also been filed against a staff member allegedly responsible for the discrepancies.

Maya John, Academic Council member, stressed the need for structural reforms, suggesting NCWEB centres establish separate examination branches to handle administrative workloads efficiently.

NCWEB provides women with flexible education through weekend classes and affiliated colleges like JMC. As per India Today, DU has assured students that genuine errors will be rectified and revised results released promptly.