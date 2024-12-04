British Council and South India: Enabling the youth
What opportunities is the British Council creating for young people to succeed globally?
The British Council is deeply committed to creating opportunities for young people to succeed globally by fostering educational collaboration between the United Kingdom (UK) and India.
This partnership ensures that students benefit from mutual recognition of academic qualifications, making it easier for Indian students to pursue higher education in the UK and vice versa.
A prime example of this is the significant impact of UK degrees on employability. According to the Universities UK International (UUKI) International Graduate Outcomes report, 83 per cent of international graduates acknowledge that their UK degree plays a crucial role in securing employment.
Furthermore, initiatives such as the Graduate Entrepreneur Visa (Tier 1), which allows graduates with business proposals to establish ventures in the UK, demonstrate the UK's dedication to nurturing entrepreneurial talent.
The British Council also offers financial support through various scholarships, including the Women in STEM scholarships, the India Chevening programme, and the GREAT scholarships, among others. Over the past three years, we have disbursed scholarships worth over GBP six million to Indian students, helping to ease the financial burden and provide students with the means to build bright futures and successful global careers.
Additionally, with a rise in the number of Indian students obtaining study visas to the UK, the opportunities for young people to access world-class education have never been greater.
South India continues to attract a significant number of students to pursue higher education in the UK. What do you think are the key factors driving this trend, and how is the British Council facilitating these opportunities?
The trend of South Indian students pursuing higher education in the UK has been steadily rising, driven by a growing demand for global exposure, the world-class education offered by UK institutions, and the enhanced employability prospects it provides.
The British Council plays a crucial role in facilitating these opportunities through initiatives such as the SCOUT programmes in South India, which provide students from less privileged backgrounds with invaluable international learning experiences.
Our commitment is to advance higher education, improve language proficiency, and support smooth transitions into the workforce.
In partnership with the southern states of India, we aim to offer students a platform for global exposure and networking, enhancing their skills and knowledge through engagement with globally esteemed universities.
Through initiatives like the English Skills for Youth and Capacity Building for International Officers programmes, we are addressing the needs of both students and institutions.
The English Skills for Youth programme is equipping young adults with essential language and communication skills, while also empowering institutions to drive systemic change in South India’s higher education ecosystem.
These efforts aim to enhance employability, foster global connectivity, and contribute to a future where students and institutions are better prepared for the opportunities of an interconnected world.