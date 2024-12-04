British Council and South India: Enabling the youth

A

The British Council is deeply committed to creating opportunities for young people to succeed globally by fostering educational collaboration between the United Kingdom (UK) and India.

This partnership ensures that students benefit from mutual recognition of academic qualifications, making it easier for Indian students to pursue higher education in the UK and vice versa.

A prime example of this is the significant impact of UK degrees on employability. According to the Universities UK International (UUKI) International Graduate Outcomes report, 83 per cent of international graduates acknowledge that their UK degree plays a crucial role in securing employment.

Furthermore, initiatives such as the Graduate Entrepreneur Visa (Tier 1), which allows graduates with business proposals to establish ventures in the UK, demonstrate the UK's dedication to nurturing entrepreneurial talent.

The British Council also offers financial support through various scholarships, including the Women in STEM scholarships, the India Chevening programme, and the GREAT scholarships, among others. Over the past three years, we have disbursed scholarships worth over GBP six million to Indian students, helping to ease the financial burden and provide students with the means to build bright futures and successful global careers.

Additionally, with a rise in the number of Indian students obtaining study visas to the UK, the opportunities for young people to access world-class education have never been greater.