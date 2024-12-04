Andhra Pradesh to offer midday meals to Plus Two students

Andhra Pradesh's Human Resource Development (HRD) and Information Technology (IT) Minister N Lokesh announced the extension of the mid-day meal programme to government Intermediate colleges (Class XI and Class XII also known as Plus Two) in order to reduce dropouts among poor students after they finish their Class X, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The minister also took to social media platform X to inform about the same.

During a review meeting with School and Intermediate Education officials at his Undavalli residence on Tuesday, December 3, the Andhra Pradesh minister asserted the need to support backward students by providing a question bank and appointing lecturers as caretakers based on Sankalp assessments.