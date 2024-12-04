AMU professor seeks permission to carry firearm on campus; files police complaint

A Psychology professor at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has filed a police complaint, requesting permission to carry his licensed firearm on campus. He cited a threat to his life as the rationale behind his request.

According to PTI, Professor SM Khan said in his complaint that the threat stemmed from an altercation with a senior colleague on November 21 at the office of the Head of the Department of Psychology.

The argument was captured and went viral on social media the next day, with the two colleagues exchanging blows.

In response to the incident, AMU officials launched an internal inquiry. Local police have also launched a probe into the matter.

Police Circle Officer of Civil Lines Ashok Kumar Singh informed that a complaint was also filed. “We are investigating the matter and will proceed based on the findings of the preliminary inquiry,” he told PTI.

