Why should someone opt for a career in luxury hospitality?
How do you define luxury?
There is no single answer to that question, thanks to the incredible variety that exists between our needs and desires as human beings. However, a universal truth is that luxury is not an everyday occurrence. If you have the ability to eat at a Michelin-starred restaurant every evening, that isn’t luxury, no matter how good or expensive the meals are. Genuine luxury has a rarity, a barrier to entry that puts it in the realm of the extraordinary.
Why should someone opt for a career in luxury hospitality?
It is a profession with a solid future. The wider luxury industry is known for being recession-proof, and when you couple that with our innate desire to travel and experience new things, then luxury hotels and resorts will only grow in number while also becoming more diverse in the experiences they offer.
Furthermore, there’s a lot of personal prestige in working for a luxury fashion brand like Louis Vuitton, and the same is true for top luxury hotel brands like Mandarin Oriental, Four Seasons, Peninsula, and others.
How to commence a career in the luxury hospitality segment?
For me, the best place to start your career in luxury and/or hospitality is at Glion! That may sound flippant, but there’s serious logic behind it, because when I talk to the luxury brands we partner with, they all tell me that they are looking for people who understand what luxury is all about.
They want individuals who have an appreciation for luxury that allows them to see beyond the notions of privilege and to appreciate some of the purer definitions of luxury.