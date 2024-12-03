Why should someone opt for a career in luxury hospitality?

A

It is a profession with a solid future. The wider luxury industry is known for being recession-proof, and when you couple that with our innate desire to travel and experience new things, then luxury hotels and resorts will only grow in number while also becoming more diverse in the experiences they offer.

Furthermore, there’s a lot of personal prestige in working for a luxury fashion brand like Louis Vuitton, and the same is true for top luxury hotel brands like Mandarin Oriental, Four Seasons, Peninsula, and others.