Rain and poor visibility cost five MBBS students their lives in Kerala road accident

In a tragic road accident in Kerala's Alappuzha district, five first-year medical students from Government Medical College, Vandanam, lost their lives on Monday night, December 2, after their car collided with a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus. Two other students sustained severe injuries, as reported by Times of India.

The accident occurred around 9.30 pm at Kalarcode during heavy rainfall. Preliminary reports stated that seven students were inside the Chevrolet Tavera, although unconfirmed accounts suggested up to 11 occupants. The vehicle reportedly collided with the KSRTC bus while attempting to overtake another car.

The KSRTC bus, travelling from Vyttila in Ernakulam to Kayamkulam, sustained damage, and passengers seated in the front suffered minor injuries. They were admitted to Alappuzha General Hospital, Times of India reports. The injured students were extricated from the mangled vehicle after rescue workers broke it open.

Kerala's Health Minister Veena George confirmed the names of the deceased in a Facebook post. They were Sreedeep (Palakkad), Muhi Abdulla Jabbar (Kannur), Devanandan (Malappuram), Aayish Shaji (Kuttanad), and Ibrahim (Lakshadweep).

As highlighted by Times of India, heavy rain and reduced visibility are suspected to have contributed to the mishap, according to motor vehicle department officials. Traffic disruptions followed the accident, leaving the busy route gridlocked for hours.