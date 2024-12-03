Pondicherry University announces student council elections after 5-year hiatus

After a prolonged gap of five years, Pondicherry University is finally holding its student council elections, a significant development welcomed by the student body and political organisations on campus.

The announcement was made in a notification released yesterday, December 2, by Professor Y Venkata Rao, Dean of Students' Welfare. It detailed the modalities and guidelines for the elections, which adhere strictly to the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee.

Established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in 2006, the Lyngdoh Committee was tasked with reforming student elections in India to ensure transparency, fairness, and adherence to democratic principles. These include indirect elections and specific rules on candidature, campaign expenditure, and voter eligibility.

According to the notification, the elections will ensure fair representation of students across integrated, postgraduate, and PhD programmes. The process will culminate with the election of key office bearers, including the president, vice-president, and secretary.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) Pondicherry University Unit Committee, one of the leading student organisations on campus, hailed the announcement as a victory for student-led activism.

In a statement issued today, December 3, the SFI highlighted its role in spearheading the struggle for elections, which included a 10-day sit-in protest and hunger strike. The group also announced the withdrawal of a planned march in light of the notification.

This development is seen as a step forward in empowering students to voice their concerns and advocate for their welfare. The SFI has urged students to participate actively in the process and elect a progressive council to uphold their interests and ensure social justice.