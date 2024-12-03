‘Politics of smell’ explored in a Cambridge PhD thesis divides the internet

Dr Ally Louks, who identifies herself as a teacher at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom (UK), announced that she had successfully delivered the dissertation on her thesis titled Olfactory Ethics: The Politics of Smell in Modern and Contemporary Prose, and had passed her viva (oral defence) with no corrections. While academic achievements rarely go viral, her research topic captivated — and divided — the internet.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Dr Louks’ thesis investigates how scent is portrayed in literature and its role in structuring social hierarchies like gender, race, class, and species. One of the key sections explores how olfactory language has historically been used to express class differences, particularly the stigmatisation of homelessness, with references to George Orwell’s works and contemporary media.

The internet’s response to this unconventional topic has been polarised. According to Hindustan Times, some users ridiculed the concept, with one asking, "Smell’s role in social power structures? Is this for real?"

Another dismissed it as "a gimmick more than a legitimate field of study." Others, however, defended Dr Louks, with one user writing, "It’s fascinating to study overlooked aspects of literature. Smell influences human perception in subtle ways."

Humour also found its way into the conversation. As per Hindustan Times, one commenter quipped, "This stinks of a unique topic," while another joked, "I bet her dissertation smells like a blend of creativity and controversy."

Whether groundbreaking or eccentric, Dr Louks’ work highlights the untapped potential of olfactory studies in literature, provoking curiosity, critique, and plenty of puns.