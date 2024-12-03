Over 13,000 journals, 18% savings: IIM Mumbai report reveals how ONOS could transform research in India

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai has projected that research costs could drop by 18% under the central government’s ambitious One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) scheme, reports Free Press Journal.

The central government initiative, approved by the Union Cabinet, comes with an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore for 2025–2027 and promises access to over 13,000 research journals for students, educators, and researchers nationwide.

Professor Manoj K Tiwari, Director of IIM Mumbai, highlighted the critical role of accurate data, technical expertise, and research funding in achieving high-quality research.

“However, other factors, such as the cost of research tools, consumables, and support services, play a significant role in strengthening research,” Professor Tiwari stated, adding that the scheme could enable funds to be redirected toward developmental projects and new research initiatives.

Currently, IIM Mumbai subscribes to journals from six publishers, providing access to 2,879 journals and over 30,000 conference proceedings. ONOS will increase this to 13,000 journals — a 38% rise — while reducing the institution’s library budget by 18%, Professor Tiwari clarified.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, the Ministry of Education anticipates the ONOS scheme to benefit 10,845 institutions, including those part of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Initial findings project a 213.6% increase in users, a 167.4% rise in institutional access, and a 60% overall boost in publication accessibility, reshaping India’s research landscape.