NEET-PG: Telangana HC likely to conclude plea against GO 148 by tomorrow, December 4

The Telangana High Court (HC) today, Tuesday, December 3, heard petitions filed against the Government Order (GO) 148 which laid down rules for postgraduate (PG) medical admissions in the state.

The high court bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, has now listed the matter for tomorrow, December 4.

A petitioner informed that during the hearing today, Chief Justice Alok Aradhe gave time for counsels to make their final submissions by tomorrow, adding that the matter will be concluded tomorrow, Wednesday, December 3.

As reported previously, the GO amends the Telangana Medical Colleges (Admission into Postgraduate Medical Courses) Rules, 2021.

As per the new amendment, students who completed their schooling in other states, despite completing their MBBS degree in Telangana, are now considered ineligible for PG counselling within Telangana. The GO was passed on October 28, two days before the counselling began on October 31.

The petitioners have demanded the Government of Telangana to offer those who appeared for NEET-PG prior to the issue of GO 148 a provision to allow them to appear for the Telangana State Counselling of NEET-PG.

Around 4,000 non-local students who completed MBBS in Telangana are being affected by the GO.