NEET-PG candidate attempts 189 questions, scorecard reflects 183; SC plea clubbed with other petitions

On Monday, December 2, the Supreme Court of India issued a notice in response to a plea by a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 candidate alleging a discrepancy in the number of attempted questions.

The petitioner, who appeared for the NEET-PG exam this year, claimed to have attempted 189 questions. However, her scorecard reflected only 183 attempted questions.

Supreme Court Advocate Tanvi Dubey, who represented the petitioner, highlighted the potential impact of such discrepancies.

“There is a difference of six questions, and if the candidate has attempted all six correctly, it will result in a 24-mark difference from their original score, which can significantly affect their rank. There is no way to determine this since the response sheet and answer key have not been released for the NEET-PG exam,” she told EdexLive.

The petitioner argued that a difference of six questions could have a considerable effect on rankings, especially in a competitive, national-level exam like NEET-PG.

The plea has now been tagged with an ongoing case in the Supreme Court addressing broader concerns about fairness and transparency in the NEET-PG 2024 examination. This case, filed in September by 19 NEET-PG candidates, demands the release of the official answer key and individual raw scores. Additionally, it raises concerns about the newly implemented two-shift exam pattern and the normalisation process.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the matter today, December 3.