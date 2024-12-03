NEET-PG 2024: Petition not heard by Supreme Court; deferred again

The petition regarding fairness and transparency issues in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 was not taken up by the Supreme Court today, Tuesday, December 3. The case was listed as item number 26.

The petition, filed by several NEET-PG candidates seeking the release of the official answer key and individual raw scores, was listed to be heard by the apex court today after several postponements. The petition was first submitted on September 9.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and MV Viswanathan was to take up the matter today.

Before this, the top court had already deferred the matter five times. The continuous delay in the legal proceedings has left the students disappointed.

The petition highlights several discrepancies in the NEET-PG 2024 scorecards, with the primary demand being the release of the official answer key and individual raw scores. Additionally, it raises concerns about the newly implemented two-shift exam pattern and the normalisation process.

It is yet to be announced when the matter will be taken up next.

The NEET-PG 2024 exam was conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) in two shifts on August 19 this year. It was the first time that the NBE implemented a two-shift exam method.

In the previous hearings, the SC had expressed concerns about the last-minute changes made to the NEET-PG exam.