NEET-PG 2024 case listed as item 26 in the Supreme Court's schedule for today, December 3

The Supreme Court of India will address the ongoing case regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 today, December 3. Listed as case number 26, it represents a critical juncture for medical aspirants across the country, who have been navigating months of legal disputes and counselling delays.

The case originated in September, when 19 candidates filed a petition seeking the release of the NEET-PG 2024 answer key, raw marks, and normalisation details. However, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) firmly defended its confidentiality policy, rejecting repeated pleas from students and their legal representatives.

Following five adjournments caused by scheduling issues and the absences of key representatives, the case is now set for today’s proceedings, raising expectations among aspirants for resolution.

Meanwhile, counselling delays have only compounded student concerns. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) began the process in September but only finalised the schedule in November, further frustrating candidates.

Adding to the chaos, legal challenges in states like Madhya Pradesh have stalled seat allotments, reflecting broader concerns over transparency, fairness, and the system’s credibility.

With Round 2 of counselling set to begin tomorrow, December 4, students are pinning their hopes on today’s Supreme Court hearing to deliver clarity on both legal and academic fronts, offering some relief after months of uncertainty.