Karnataka: Talent Search Exam for students builds self-confidence, says ZP CEO Rahul Shinde

To instill a competitive spirit in students, simultaneous taluk-level exams are being held in Belagavi and Chikkodi educational districts as part of the Talent Search Exam conducted by the Zilla Panchayat.

In connection with this, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahul Shinde visited the examination centers of Karnataka Public School, Ramatirtha Nagar and Government High School, Vantamoori in Belagavi city Sunday, December 1.

When Zilla Panchayat CEO Rahul Shinde was in discussion with the children who were writing the exams at school in Ramatirtha Nagar, the children expressed great excitement about the Talent Search Exam.

They expressed their views with great enthusiasm that this programme is very useful for their future life and to face all kinds of upcoming competitive exams, and it will help in developing a competitive spirit in everyone.

Similarly, all the teachers expressed the opinion that this exam is very suitable to make the students more confident to face the upcoming competitive exams by conducting these exams from the Class IX itself.

Deputy Director of Public Education Department Leelavati Hiremath, Principal District Institute of Education & Training (DIET) college Basavaraj Nalawatwad, Deputy Principal and Nodal Officer Talent Search Exam Anjaneya RK, Block Education Officer (BEO) Ravi Bhajantri and others were present.