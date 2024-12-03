Dreaming of studying in the USA? University of California awaits you!

The United States has always been a top choice for students seeking world-class education, groundbreaking research opportunities and vibrant campus life. Among its renowned universities, the University of California stands out as a symbol of excellence and innovation.

With ten campuses across California, including well-known schools like UCLA, UC Berkeley and UC San Diego, the UC system is recognised globally for its excellence in education and research.

Why University of California stands out

University of California is more than a university, it’s a launchpad for your dreams. Renowned for its diverse academic offerings, cutting-edge research facilities and vibrant campus life, UC is a top choice for students who want to excel academically and grow personally.

Founded in 1868, UC has a long history of academic achievements and has produced many influential leaders, including Nobel laureates, tech innovators and industry experts. The system is known for its diverse and inclusive community, welcoming students from all over the world and from different backgrounds.

This creates a dynamic environment where students can learn from each other’s experiences and ideas.

UC campuses are located in California, which is a hub for industries like technology, entertainment and healthcare. This gives students unique opportunities to work with top companies, apply their studies in real-world settings and make a difference in their fields.

For Indian students dreaming of studying in the US, there’s never been a better time to apply. If you're considering applying to UC here’s an important reminder: most undergraduate application timelines close on December 2. This means it's the perfect time to finalise your application and take a significant step toward achieving your academic dreams.

English Proficiency Made Easy for Indian Students

For Indian students, there's great news, UC accepts the Duolingo English Test (DET) as a valid proof of English proficiency. The DET is a pioneer in digital English Proficiency testing and is trusted by over three million test-takers worldwide.

With DET being more affordable and convenient compared to traditional tests like International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), this makes applying to UC smoother than ever.