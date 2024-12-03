Cyclone Fengal disrupts education: Schools and colleges closed across southern India

Cyclone Fengal has upended life in southern India, bringing heavy rains and disrupting day-to-day activities, including closures of educational institutions across multiple states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry.

In Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Puducherry, and the Nilgiris have been shut. District Magistrate Lakshmi Bhavya, announcing the decision for the Nilgiris, cited "heavy rainfall" as the reason, ANI reported. Additionally, specific areas in Ranipet, Salem, and Krishnagiri districts have also declared school holidays.

Karnataka has reported a staggering 1,133% excess rainfall in the last 24 hours, attributed to Fengal, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centres (KSNDMC). Educational institutions in districts such as Mysuru, Mandya, and Chikkamagaluru have declared holidays, South First reported. However, pre-university (PU) colleges in Chamarajanagar remain open due to ongoing examinations.

In Udupi, Deputy Commissioner Dr K Vidyakumari has announced that anganwadis, schools, and pre-university colleges will remain closed, although higher education institutions continue to operate.

Meanwhile, Kerala is grappling with red alerts in five districts — Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram — with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rain. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed, and authorities have declared holidays in several districts, including Thrissur and Alappuzha, Business Today reported.

In Puducherry, where Cyclone Fengal made landfall on 30 November, the aftermath has left streets inundated, forcing authorities to declare holidays for all schools and colleges today, December 3. Chief Minister N Rangaswamy highlighted the severity of the situation, stating, "Due to Cyclone Fengal, Puducherry received 48% more rainfall than anticipated." To support those affected, the government announced Rs 5,000 in relief assistance for ration cardholders in impacted areas.

The flooding has prompted evacuations in low-lying regions, including those near the Sankaraparani River, with Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams deployed for rescue operations.

Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor and Annamayya districts also declared holidays for all educational institutions yesterday, including government and private schools, colleges, and anganwadi centres, Zee News reported.

Additionally, parents and students in neighbouring districts, including Nellore and Tirupati, also appealed for similar closures, citing concerns over waterlogging and travel risks. Authorities have issued advisories urging farmers to secure crops and livestock and have warned fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea.