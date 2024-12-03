CTET 2024 test city slips OUT! Here’s how to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued the CTET 2024 test city slip for the upcoming Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), which is set for December 14, 2024, yesterday, Monday, December 2.

The exam city slip, which will be issued on the official website ctet.nic.in from today, December 3, 2024, includes important information such as the allotted exam city, date, and test centre.

While the pre-admit card or exam city slip is merely a provisional document, the final CTET Admit Card is scheduled to be issued on December 12, 2024, two days before the exam day, The Economic Times reports.

To enter the examination hall, candidates must have their admit card; entry is not permitted without it.

How to download:

Visit the official CTET website, ctet.nic.in Click the link "View Date & City of CTET Dec 2024" Log in using your application number and date of birth The exam city and centre details will be shown Download the CTET pre-admit card (exam city slip) and print it for future reference

Reminders: